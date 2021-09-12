Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $106,465.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $106,465.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00073496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00131083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00185325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.45 or 0.07321733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,939.69 or 0.99974053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.62 or 0.00963235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

