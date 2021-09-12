Kava.io Achieves Market Cap of $582.86 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $582.86 million and approximately $79.14 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $6.37 or 0.00014156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00119050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.86 or 0.00570474 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00018675 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00044275 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,136.80 or 0.02524773 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 144,390,007 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

