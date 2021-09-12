Kcash Trading 16.6% Lower This Week (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Kcash has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $913,006.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.
Kcash Coin Profile
Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.
Kcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
