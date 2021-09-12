KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 351.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,495 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of KE by 81.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of KE by 34.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.72.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. Analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

