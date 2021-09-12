Keep Network (KEEP) Market Cap Hits $244.25 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Keep Network has a market cap of $244.25 million and $33.32 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00062532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00159800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

