Kemacoin (KEMA) Achieves Market Cap of $7,841.10

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $7,841.10 and approximately $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00022007 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001506 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001188 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000742 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

