Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,493,000 after purchasing an additional 291,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,972,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,921 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,620,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,751,000 after acquiring an additional 161,285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 15.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,172,000 after acquiring an additional 294,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 132,090 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $43.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

