Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.24% of Kforce worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kforce by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kforce by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 331.4% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 88,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

