Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,535 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Kforce worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $59.89 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

