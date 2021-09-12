Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 237.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

NYSE KMB opened at $137.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.