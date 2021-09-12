Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147,305 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.14% of Kimco Realty worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 125.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,951 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,197 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIM stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

