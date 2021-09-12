Kin (KIN) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Kin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Kin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $165.97 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00079156 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00085634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00129759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00129833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00182174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015611 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

