King DAG Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a total market cap of $18.45 million and approximately $13,532.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00063067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00162845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044466 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.