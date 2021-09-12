Kingdom Game 4.0 Hits Market Capitalization of $231,369.97 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $231,369.97 and approximately $356,603.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00081262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00126877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00181819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,995.13 or 0.99665827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.91 or 0.07198679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00909799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

