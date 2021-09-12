Klaytn (KLAY) Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and approximately $104.81 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00074079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00129709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00182555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.05 or 1.00048128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.93 or 0.07257328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.96 or 0.00956234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.00907964 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,669,575,184 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,848,098 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

