Klever (KLV) One Day Volume Tops $2.11 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Klever has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Klever has a market cap of $144.04 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00075766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00130300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00182032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.90 or 0.07280481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,874.74 or 0.99731358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.06 or 0.00945827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

