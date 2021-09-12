Klimatas Price Reaches $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $5,643.90 and $109.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

