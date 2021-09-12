Komodo (KMD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.49 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $149.54 million and $7.49 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.86 or 0.00284314 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00145725 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00182514 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000988 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000786 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,703,617 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.