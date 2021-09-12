Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRNT. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

KRNT stock opened at $141.22 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $143.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.96 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average is $112.81.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

