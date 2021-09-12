Kuende Hits Market Capitalization of $674,442.72 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Kuende has a total market cap of $674,442.72 and $1.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kuende coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00157710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00044174 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

