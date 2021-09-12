Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601,034 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Kura Oncology worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 39.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 710,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 201,919 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 170,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $777,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $20.70 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

