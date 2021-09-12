Kusama Price Hits $422.97 on Major Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Kusama has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $422.97 or 0.00936582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $3.58 billion and $531.42 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00073337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00128252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00181780 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,184.76 or 1.00052441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.03 or 0.07296177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.93 or 0.00907697 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

