Kuverit (KUV) Hits Market Cap of $362,666.97

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Kuverit has a market cap of $362,666.97 and $198.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kuverit Profile

KUV is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

