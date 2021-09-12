KZ Cash (KZC) One Day Volume Tops $28.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 66.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,118.18 and $28.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001733 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00037275 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.77 or 0.00931934 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.