LABS Group Market Cap Hits $25.04 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, LABS Group has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $25.04 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00073496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00131083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00185325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.45 or 0.07321733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,939.69 or 0.99974053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.62 or 0.00963235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003042 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.