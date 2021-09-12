Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,213 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Ladder Capital worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LADR. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth about $47,132,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after acquiring an additional 789,209 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 541.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 734,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,827,000 after buying an additional 420,965 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 247,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

NYSE LADR opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 2.24. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. Research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.