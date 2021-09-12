Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 534,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,107,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,920. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.