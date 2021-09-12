Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

