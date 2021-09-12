Landbox One Day Trading Volume Tops $204,465.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $394,909.99 and $204,465.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00078141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00129614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00181669 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.72 or 0.07293882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,193.62 or 0.99750994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.82 or 0.00945424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

