Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $586.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Shares of LVS opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $116,229,000 after buying an additional 576,642 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,655,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,215,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.