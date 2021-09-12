Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 711,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 542,304 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $44,898,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after acquiring an additional 407,307 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LDOS opened at $97.24 on Friday. Leidos has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

