LHT (LHT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $201,263.45 and approximately $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005588 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009248 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 382.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

