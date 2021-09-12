Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock Position Decreased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.75. The company had a trading volume of 331,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,369. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSI. Truist raised their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.59.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

