LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.0252 on Major Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $26.52 million and approximately $42,956.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,054,892,328 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,563,689 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

