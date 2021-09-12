Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $17.50 on Friday. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

