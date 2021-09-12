Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to post sales of $147.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.34 million to $151.80 million. Lindsay posted sales of $128.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $564.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.34 million to $572.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $632.49 million, with estimates ranging from $591.38 million to $657.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

LNN opened at $158.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.12. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $91.41 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,509,000 after acquiring an additional 155,417 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the second quarter worth approximately $19,532,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Lindsay by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 108,932 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lindsay by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at $5,697,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

