Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 2,689 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.68. 7,620,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,615,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

