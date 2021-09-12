Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 5,637 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,902 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 86,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.45. 3,855,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,552,336. The company has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

