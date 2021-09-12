Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG traded down $59.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,838.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,945. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,749.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,453.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

