Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 617,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,539,000 after acquiring an additional 33,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $30,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.99.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,910. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $345.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

