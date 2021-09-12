Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 10,901 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 565.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 67,373 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $178,417,000 after acquiring an additional 283,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 286.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.84. 20,324,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,239,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

