Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 24,212 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 169.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,019,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,877,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

