Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 3,439 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 252,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,636,000 after purchasing an additional 93,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.77. 4,545,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,520. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.48. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

