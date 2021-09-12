Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 4,744 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,957,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,845. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.