Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 4,875 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 379.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after buying an additional 2,497,828 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6,315.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after buying an additional 2,257,349 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.20. 3,196,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,894. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

