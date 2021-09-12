Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 946 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,978. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

