Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,222 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $79,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $81.16. 26,709,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,709,756. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

