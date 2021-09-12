Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.32. The company had a trading volume of 739,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.06 and a 200 day moving average of $250.11. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

