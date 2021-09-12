Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,894 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $142.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,260,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average of $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

