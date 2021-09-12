Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,893,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,384. The company has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

